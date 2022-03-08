'I don't know this Korean man': Barbie Hsu's mother furious at her sudden remarriage

While many people are shocked at Barbie Hsu's remarriage — less than four months after her divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei — no one is more aghast than her own mother.

When Taiwan's Apple Daily spoke to Barbie's mum Huang Chunmei about the sudden nuptials, she admitted she had a quarrel with Barbie on Monday night about it and both are not talking to each other currently.

Huang said her blood pressure went through the roof and she had to take medication to bring it down.

"Barbie didn't inform me about it (the marriage) beforehand and I was kept in the dark from the beginning," she added.

When asked if she approves of Barbie's new husband, South Korean singer-rapper Koo Jun-yup, Huang replied: "I have nothing to say, I don't know, it doesn't matter to me. Don't ask me. As long as she's happy. It's her husband, not mine."

Jun-yup, 52, told Korean media that he intends to take Barbie, 45, to South Korea after their honeymoon in Taiwan. On this, Huang told Apple Daily huffily: "It's not going to happen! It's impossible and just talk. Barbie won't do something so crazy; who's going to take care of the kids?"

Barbie has two children with her ex-husband Xiaofei, whom she divorced in November last year.

Jun-yup will fly to Taiwan on March 9 and meet Barbie and her family after serving his 10-day quarantine. Huang said whether she meets Jun-yup then will depend on her mood.

"I don't know this Korean man and Barbie never told me she wants to remarry. She didn't inform me when she married Xiaofei; back then, I hadn't even seen Xiaofei's face. It's the same situation again this time round," Huang added.

