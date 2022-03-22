The Batman star Paul Dano to write Riddler: Year One prequel comic

After playing Edward Nashton in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Paul Dano will be delving into the iconic villain’s origins with a new comic book – Riddler: Year One.

Dano will pen the Riddler: Year One comic. It will be a six-issue Black Label Bimonthly Limited Series launching in October 2022.The series is being drawn by European illustrator Stevan Subic who is making his DC debut.

The comic will explore the background of how accountant Edward Nashton went from a simple Gotham City nobody to becoming Batman’s Nemesis, setting them on a collision course in the blockbuster feature film.

DC Comics announced Dano’s comic book writing debut on Twitter and released a first look image to go along with it. The teaser features glasses atop scattered files and papers with the title scratched across a document. There is also the phrase “question everything” written on the desk and what appears to be a green receipt with a question mark written over it.

Riddler only received 15 minutes of screentime despite The Batman’s three hours runtime. Although fans and critics have nothing but praise for Dano’s performance, there were still many questions left unanswered about the villain.

PHOTO: Facebook/TheBatman

The Riddler has always been seen as a campy character in the Batman comics but was made into a completely terrifying serial killer in the Robert Pattinson-led movie. Riddler: Year One gives the character more room to explore this side of him.

The Batman has been a success and Riddler: Year One is most likely the first of many comic spin-offs in the film’s universe. Comics aside, a The Penguin and Arkham Asylum spin-off TV series at HBO Max is currently in the works.

The Batman stars Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Dano as The Riddler.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.