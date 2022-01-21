The Batman will be one of the longest superhero movies ever

Matt Reeves’The Batman movie runs for two hours and 55 minutes. The running time includes about eight minutes of credits.

This makes The Batman the longest running time of any Batman movie, and one of the longest theatrical superhero movies. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight ran two hours and 32 minutes, while The Dark Knight Rises ran two hours and 44 minutes. Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ran for two hours and 31 minutes.

The title of the longest theatrical superhero movie is held by Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran for three hours and one minute. However, in the overall superhero world, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the record holder for the longest superhero movies ever at four hours and two minutes.

Currently, the list of longest superhero movies ranked by runtime reads:

Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes) The Batman (175 minutes) The Dark Knight Rises (165 minutes) Watchmen (163 minutes) Eternals (157 minutes) Superman Returns (154 minutes) The Dark Knight (152 minutes) Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (152 minutes) Wonder Woman 1984 (151 minutes) Avengers: Infinity War (149 minutes)

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The upcoming movie centers on Bruce Wayne’s earlier days of fighting crime. Paul Dano plays The Riddler, a serial killer pursued by Batman, while Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman and Colin Farrell appears as the Penguin.

The Batman premieres on March 4, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.