Don't ask Michael Keaton to explain how Batman returns in The Flash movie

Michael Keaton first donned the cowl all the way back in 1989 for Tim Burton’s Batman.

Over the decades, many other actors, such as Christian Bale, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson had or will take on the role of the Dark Knight.

Still, Keaton’s version remains one of the most iconic, with Tim Burton’s stylised cinematographic style lending itself so well to the dark surrealism of the Batman mythos.

And now, with The Flash movie that will be releasing in 2022, Keaton will be reprising his role.

But he didn’t really understand how his Batman could return when Ben Affleck’s version is already in the film.

Keaton stated that he “had to read [the script] more than three times” before he could understand the workings of parallel universes.

And who could blame him?

With superhero films, it is easy to see reboots and remakes as brand new interpretations of the characters.

How can the same character then end up in the same film, especially when directed by different directors decades apart?

Despite The Flash’s plot still being kept under wraps, given that we know parallel universes are involved, it is inferred that at least some parts of the Flashpoint story arc will be adapted.

In that story arc, The Flash travels through time by, what else, running fast.

He runs so fast he outruns time itself, which is a difficult concept to wrap one’s head around.

For Keaton, who turned down the reprisal for Batman Forever over disagreements with the script back in the 1990s, his decision says something flattering about the quality of The Flash’s writing.

After all, the role of Batman is one he always wanted to return to.

“I bet I could go back and nail that motherf*cker,” as he said.

Just don’t ask him to explain how his Batman returns in the film.

