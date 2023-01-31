'Be an ordinary person and leave the acting work to daddy': Why Jimmy Au doesn't want his kids to join showbiz

Do as I say, not as I do.

For Hong Kong actor Jimmy Au, his kids following him into an acting career may not be on the cards, but that's exactly how he wants it.

Despite shooting a commercial with his family, Jimmy said about his daughter Denise, 24: "I don't wish for my daughter to enter showbiz and I want her even more to be an ordinary person. She'll be happier that way."

He rubbished claims that she looked like former Miss Hong Kong Tracy Chu, even calling his own daughter ugly.

Since then, he hasn't backed down on wanting his kids to be "ordinary".

In a recent interview with Lianhe Zaobao, the 61-year-old said that, though he doesn't know what the future holds, Denise is still unlikely to join showbiz.

He explained his hesitation: "Children know that being an actor comes with a lot of responsibilities, and they have to lead by example. There are too many things to bear, and they'll have to face the media - they may not be able to bear it.

"Be an ordinary person and leave the acting work to daddy!"

For now, he said that Denise has found a job back in Hong Kong after graduating from a hotel management course in Singapore and Nicholas, 27, is studying in Canada.

As an actor, Jimmy also mentioned that he has to compromise on the time spent with family, but is grateful that his loved ones don't complain about his schedule.

"We go shopping and eat together when we have time, which is already very good. They'll go travelling, but my job doesn't allow me to go for too long," he said.

The last time he got to travel aboard was three years ago, when he visited Malaysia for work.

He described his hectic schedule: "I'd arrive on one day, be on stage the next, and leave the day after. I went with my wife (Malaysian former actress Wendy Lee), and it felt like a trip.

"The time was short and I couldn't help it since I was busy with work, but she understood."

