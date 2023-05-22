'Because he's the male lead': Cavin Soh miffed Richie Koh gets 'special' treatment in new drama

Do lead actors get preferential treatment by producers?

Cavin Soh seems to think so, albeit jokingly.

In a new episode of #JustSwipeLah, the actors of new Mediacorp drama Cash on Delivery — Cavin, Richie Koh, He Yingying and Jernelle Oh — were asked by host Juin Teh if they received any special training or classes to prepare for their roles.

Jernelle, 28, plays a delivery rider with cerebral palsy and said she had to get used to her wheelchair.

"I tried going to the toilet and opening the door by myself [on the wheelchair]," she said. "I realised that many doors were too small and not suitable for my wheelchair to enter and exit."

Cavin, who also plays a delivery rider, had a different gripe altogether.

"Actually, I protested to the producer, because I believe my character should be riding a motorcycle since I have a motorcycle licence while someone here does not," the 52-year-old said.

"So why give him a motorcycle?"

The 'someone' in question was Richie, 29.

"The producers told me it's because he's the male lead and I'm the supporting actor," Cavin continued, adding that he had to accept a bicycle instead.

Yingying, 28, who was initially between her male co-stars, said at this point: "I don't think I want to stand between the two of them," and appeared to cower in the background with Jernelle.

However, all was forgiven as the actors paired up for an activity which would see them delivering food to elderly residents at the Sree Narayana Mission Nursing Home in Yishun.

Yingying silently walked to Jernelle to team up with her, and Cavin decided he couldn't leave Richie alone "when nobody picked him" as he deemed the latter to be his "brother".

Would the cast tip their delivery riders?

Cavin, Richie and Jernelle play delivery riders in Cash on Delivery, while Yingying plays a former flight attendant-turned-safe distancing ambassador.

Through the filming process, the cast got to experience first-hand what delivery riders endure while working.

Jernelle got to meet the real woman her character is based on, who had her wheelchair damaged because "a car knocked into her". She added that the rider was now fundraising to buy a new wheelchair after hers had become inoperable.

"I used to think delivery riders just needed to cycle from here to there, and if I needed to pay them $8, that was too expensive," Cavin said. "But when we really tried and experienced delivering food, [I found out] it's actually not easy.

"To deliver one order, they may need to cycle for half an hour."

Juin, 33, prompted: "Oh, because you're on a bicycle," which seemed to reopen old 'wounds' for Cavin.

"Yes, because I'm a supporting cast member and the supporting actor needs to use bicycles while the lead actor gets to use motorcycles," he repeated in protest.

On a more serious note, he pointed out how strenuous the job of a delivery rider was, working under the strong sun that may leave them dehydrated.

"The water you drink may end up becoming warm because of the sun too, and it's dangerous on the roads because of the many cars," he added. "But they still need to deliver the food to you and earn those few dollars."

When asked if they would tip their delivery riders now, after they had lived in their shoes, it was a resounding yes from the four cast members.

"The only difference is how much to give," Cavin said.

"Especially when it's raining," Yingying and Jernelle added.

Cash on Delivery premieres May 29 and airs on weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8.

