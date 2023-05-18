Charlie Goh passes real estate salesperson exam, opens door to more 'life experiences'

Charlie Goh's opened a new door in life that may soon have him opening actual doors for others.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 16), Charlie shared a recent accomplishment of his — passing the real estate salesperson examination.

"He has perfect timing, never early, never late. God is never in a hurry, but He is always on time," the 34-year-old actor said in his post, describing the satisfaction he felt when receiving his certificate.

This was Charlie's second attempt at the exam — his first try ended in failure according to a post he shared on Instagram last year.

Referring to his wife of five years, Pearlene, as his "pillar of support", Charlie also thanked her for the support and encouragement that she provided along the way.

Speaking with AsiaOne, Charlie shared that he felt a "little bit more confident coming out of the exam hall this time".

"But in my head it was still 50-50 and could've gone either way," he humorously added.

Charlie also shared his emotions upon receiving his results: "Relief for the most part of it and of course joy… I really cannot imagine having to study for it again.

"Since young, I was never great with studying and exams. I have a very short attention span when it comes to studying… I would like to think I am better with learning on the job than studying the theory behind it."

Additionally, the results were supposed to be out two weeks ago, and the delay meant that he wasn't able to sleep well for some nights, he told AsiaOne.

"Every morning the first thing I did was to check my email. And when I finally received the email on Monday, I asked my wife to open it for me."

He added with a laugh: "Not like it would've changed anything, but you know that anxiety and fear of seeing the results?"

Bringing 'more to the table'

The real estate salesperson certification also means that Charlie might now have an "alternate source of income" for the family, on top of his acting career.

However, he's realistic when it comes to juggling both jobs and knows that it won't be easy.

"I think it'll be very hard to do both concurrently. It's the same for every other career, you have to put 100 per cent time, focus and effort into it in order to accomplish something," he explained.

"Without a doubt, acting is still something I'm really passionate about, and I believe that as an actor, you will always bring a lot more to the table if you have plenty of life experiences — which I feel is something that I lack at the moment.

"So maybe, just maybe, if by expanding my circle and meeting more people from different walks of life, hopefully in future I can bring something more or different to the local scene."

Although Charlie's only just received his results a few days ago, he's already in talks to determine his course of action.

However, he's not able to fully commit to his real estate ambitions just yet as he's still got a "couple of projects" that will be ongoing through till August.

"I'm still not very sure what my next step is," he confessed.

"I'm meeting a couple of friends and people who are in the real estate industry to talk about the business and how it works, and hopefully I can figure out where to go from there."

ALSO READ: 'Singapore's idol': Taufik Batisah finishes first place in 10km, 25-obstacle Spartan Trail race

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.