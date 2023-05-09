'Singapore's idol': Taufik Batisah finishes first place in 10km, 25-obstacle Spartan Trail race

He's conquered Singapore Idol with his voice and made headway in real estate — now, Taufik Batisah's exploits have extended to physical finesse too.

In an Instagram post on Monday (May 8), Taufik shared that he's taken part in an exceptionally arduous race, coming out on top.

"Took first place in my AG (age group) at my first ever 10km Spartan Trail race in beautiful Sarawak, Miri," the 42-year-old wrote in his post, thanking his friends and coach for the support thus far.

In the accompanying video, Taufik's name is called in the award ceremony after the run. He appeared slightly emotional before shouting, "Let's go!" while the crowd cheered.

He received his medal before stepping on the podium for first place, taking his position beside the first and second runners-up.

The trio then spread their arms, fully displaying national flags they had been holding on to — the runner representing Malaysia took third place, while a runner representing China took second place.

Taufik, representing Singapore, came in first.

"Thank you very much for making Singapore proud bro," local actor Terence Cao commented on his post.

Said a netizen: "Wow, you've made us so proud in so many areas of talents and skills!"

Another wrote: "This one is Singapore's idol."

PHOTO: Instagram/Taufik Batisah

Taufik also took the opportunity to encourage his fans, adding in his post: "I'm 42 this year. It's never too late to start! A lot of room for improvement and training continues!"

The 10km Spartan Trail race took place last Saturday and it was more than just a test of stamina and endurance.

Spartan races also include obstacles — the race that Taufik took part in had 25 such obstacles that aim to push contestants to their limits, not just physically, but mentally as well.

Examples of obstacles include carrying heavy chains, climbing ropes or walls, barbed wire crawls, jumping through fire and even memorisation tests.

It is unclear what obstacles were used in Taufik's race, but they likely took a toll on him as evidenced by the freshly torn blisters on his palms that he showed in the final image of his Instagram post.

PHOTO: Instagram/Taufik Batisah

This is Taufik's first time attempting a Spartan Trail race, he revealed in a second video on the same Instagram post.

Although the race may have been unfamiliar territory for him, physical fitness certainly isn't.

In December last year, Taufik uploaded a workout routine to motivate others to exercise.

However, things didn't go as planned as netizens were instead distracted by his "ripped", chiselled physique.

"Wow, uncle Taufik's body looks amazing," one user had commented.

