'Uncle Taufik's body looks amazing': Taufik Batisah shares workout routine, netizens distracted by his 'ripped' bod

Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah won hearts with his voice — now he's wowing fans with his body.

Taufik's recent upload to Instagram sees him sharing a simple, low-intensity workout routine that he hopes can help people get back into the swing of things.

"So you've not worked out in years… and you want to kickstart your exercise routine," the 41-year-old wrote on his post. "Well, I've got you!"

In his video, he begins by stretching his body before going on a walk, then doing air squats, pushups, planks and then back to stretching.

But his post had an unintended effect — Taufik did all his exercises shirtless, showing off his excellent physique, all while Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On played in the background.

While some praised his workout routine, others had more praise for his "ripped" body.

"Wow, uncle Taufik's body looks amazing," one user commented.

Another asked incredulously: "Are you the fittest Singapore Idol?"

The post also drew the attention of other talents in Singapore.

Musician and actor Benjamin Kheng wrote: "This post healed my phone's cracked screen."

Local host-educator Asnida Daud also cheekily said: "I cannot focus on audio instructions Taufik!"

This isn't the first time he's shared his workout tips, however, as he's been documenting his fitness journey more frequently since February this year.

"Sometimes you have to force yourself to do things you don't like in order to improve and succeed," he said in a post back in October. "Keep pushing forward, you got it!"

Taufik shot to fame after he won the inaugural season of Singapore Idol back in 2004 against his fellow finalist Sylvester Sim, 39. In October this year, the two reunited for the President's Star Charity 2022.

