Sexy Fiona Xie shows off stunning figure in new photo

She may no longer be the little genie from the 90s, but Fiona Xie still has the magic and charm to captivate us.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (May 4), Fiona shared a scintillating shot of herself in a revealing black outfit, posing against a tattered green wall.

"Bringing fierce, daring and unapologetically bold designs to the streets of New York… turning heads and breaking rules," the 41-year-old former actress wrote.

The outfit, likely a collaborative work between H&M and Mugler, features a complex halter top with cut-outs over Fiona's chest, showing off her ample cleavage and svelte figure.

The top continues down her body to connect with a high-waisted bottom, similar to a bikini, and sheer tights.

Her bold outfit is certainly turning heads — all 11,700 of them and counting as likes on her post continue to climb.

Fiona's daring outfit also got the attention of other local artistes such as Rachel Wan, Lawrence Wong and Phyllis Quek, all of whom praised her aesthetic.

Once praised as the crown jewel of Mediacorp's Seven Princesses, Fiona starred in many memorable shows such as Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd (2000), My Genie (2001) and The Champion (2004).

She was also a part of the classic bikini run in The Champion, where Fiona ran along the streets of Orchard Road clad in a bikini alongside actresses Jeanette Aw, Felicia Chin and Joyce Chao.

Lately, she also starred in the hit Hollywood movie Crazy Rich Asians (2019) as Kitty Pong.

