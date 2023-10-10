'It's been so long, but you still feel so near': Denise Ho commemorates late mentor Anita Mui's 60th birth anniversary

Anita Mui would be 60 years old if she was still alive today.

Hong Kong-born Canadian singer-actress Denise Ho posted on Instagram today (Oct 10) a tribute to her mentor, the legendary Anita, along with a photo of them together.

The 46-year-old wrote in her caption: "I dug up some old photos earlier and unexpectedly found a treasure. I often wondered, if you were still around, how would my life be different? Would I still be the same person?

"Would I still be scared deep inside but act indifferent on the surface when I'm with you? Would I continue to do what I did in the past, such as visiting your home every weekend for a meal and hotpot?

"Would I still be watching you vow not to eat pork and insisting that dumplings contain beef and not pork?"

Denise continued expressing her gratitude towards her late mentor: "Twenty years have passed, and sometimes I don't realise how distant these old photos seem to me. It's been so long, but you still feel so near.

"I feel as though you would pop up from behind me saying, 'Continue to work hard, Denise!'

"Your message is well-received, and I wish you a happy 60th birthday."

Anita was a multi-talented singer and actress, receiving numerous Best Actress awards for her roles in the films Rouge (1988), Eighteen Springs (1997) and July Rhapsody (2002). She also won the Top 10 Jade Solid Gold Best Female Singer award consecutively from 1985 to 1989. From 1985 to 2003, Anita conducted a total of 10 world concert tours.

She died on Dec 30, 2003, at the age of 40 due to cervical cancer.

Another of her mentees, Hong Kong singer-actress Candy Lo, also posted a tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself, Anita and Denise, the 48-year-old wrote: "Happy Birthday, Anita sis." Candy also included the hashtag "Always fond of this group photo".

Anita's close friend and fashion designer Eddie Lau posted on Instagram multiple photos and short clips related to her, one of which both he and Anita are dressed in identical shirts.

He wrote in his caption: "Every night, you shine like the stars. It's like you're here every night."

There are a series of events in Singapore to commemorate Anita's 20th death anniversary this year.

Titled Reminiscence: Anita Mui Tribute Festival, it includes a film festival, an exhibition and a performance held from October to December.

It is organised by Singaporean fan Adrian Cheong with the support of Anita Mui International Fan Club in Hong Kong, together with Anita's fans in Singapore, Malaysia and Macau.

Reminiscence: Anita Mui Tribute Exhibition displays 10 of the late superstar's outfits contributed by Anita Mui International Fan Club, and will be held at Raffles City Shopping Centre level 3 atrium from Oct 27 to Nov 5. Entry is free.

Icon: Anita Mui Tribute Film Festival will screen eight of her most iconic films, and will be held at Golden Village Suntec City from Nov 3 to Nov 12, and tickets start at $18.

Legend: Anita Mui Tribute Concert showcases Singapore's Philharmonic Wind Orchestra performing a symphonic pop concert of Anita's popular tunes, and will be held at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Dec 23. Ticket prices range from $25 to $50, and can be purchased on Book My Show's website.

The Anita Mui Malaysian Fan Club will also be releasing five tribute videos on the Anita Mui Project Facebook page starting from today.

