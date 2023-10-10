Louis Koo spends $600 at Malaysian restaurant but young staff doesn't know who he is

Would you recognise Louis Koo if he's right in front of you? Not if you're a Gen Z, apparently.

In early September, the veteran Hong Kong actor went to Kuala Lumpur to film the movie Stalking.

On Oct 7, the 53-year-old and a group of friends - including fellow Hong Kong actors Raymond Wong, Chrissie Chau and Cheung Siu Fai - visited ShuDaxia HotPot for dinner.

In the released CCTV images, Louis looked dashing with gelled hair and a black jacket.

However, the young staff serving the diners did not know Louis is a star, and they were only intrigued because the "table of VIP customers" spent over RM$2,000 (S$600) on their meal.

They spoke about it to an older colleague and the latter looked at the surveillance footage out of curiosity.

Posting about the experience, she exclaimed in her caption: "Isn't this Louis Koo? Why do the kids (Gen Z staff members) not recognise him? Is there really a generational gap between us?

"Even if I punched the ground 30,000 times, I still can't express how complicated this feels."

"If not for my mum, I wouldn't know who Louis is either," a netizen confessed in the comment section.

Another remarked: "He was a male god, but nowadays kids don't know him."

"If they didn't watch Hong Kong drama when they were young, they would have no idea," one said.

Louis has been active in the entertainment scene for 30 years and starred in countless drama and movies, including Overheard (2009), Drug War (2012), The White Storm (2013) and Paradox (2017).

He received Best Actor nominations at the 6th Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards for his role in Overheard, and again at the 33rd Hong Kong Film Awards for his role in The White Storm. He was awarded Best Actor at the 37th Hong Kong Film Awards, 12th Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild Award and 12th Asian Film Award for his role in Paradox.

