TVB actress Mandy Wong marries boyfriend of 11 years

After years of marriage rumours between TVB actress Mandy Wong and her partner Anthony Jim, the pair are finally married.

The 40-year-old announced the good news in a post on Instagram and Weibo yesterday (Oct 5) afternoon.

She wrote: "I always believe I'm a lucky girl, surrounded by people who love me and grew up in a loving and warm environment. I am grateful to have you." She also added the hashtag "We got married".

Accompanying the post are three photos of Mandy in a simple white wedding dress; the first features Jim placing a wearing ring on her left ring finger, while the second shows Mandy adjusting his bowtie and the third photo of Mandy carrying a bouquet of flowers.

According to a report by Hong Kong publication ST Headlines yesterday (Oct 5), Mandy, who debuted with TVB after participating in the 2007 Miss Hong Kong, is said to have dated Jim, who reportedly holds a high position in a jewellery company, for 11 years.

The pair have always maintained a low profile in their relationship.

In a report by Hong Kong publication Mingpao in 2020, Mandy shared that as Jim is not working in the entertainment industry, she didn't want him to bear unnecessary pressure and wanted to respect and protect his privacy.

She added: "At the same time, he also understands that I am working in showbiz and needs to work with different people, so he has no complaints. I think the most important thing for two people in a relationship is trust."

Many artistes and fans congratulated Mandy in the comment section of her post, including Hong Kong actors Joel Chan, Derek Wong, Stefan Wong, Ben Wong, Nancy Wu, Myolie Wu, Tavia Yeung and Elaine Yiu.

