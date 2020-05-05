Believe in the Future concert: Too long, didn't watch? Get the best from Faye Wong, JJ Lin, G.E.M, Joey Yung, and others

It's probably the largest Chinese music extravaganza since the coronavirus pandemic cancelled concerts and got communities all over the world stuck at home. But if the 140-minute Believe in the Future online concert last night (May 4) was too long for you to watch from beginning to end, continue scrolling.
We've picked out our favourite performances by music superstars like Faye Wong, Joey Yung, Zhou Xun, and our homegrown JJ Lin.
Enjoy, and remember, the concert series continues tonight (May 5) and tomorrow.
Faye Wong and Chang Shilei - Ren Jian
Joey Yung - Hui Zhe Chi Pang De Nv Hai
JJ Lin - Stay With You
G.E.M - Xin De Xin Tiao
Gary Chaw - What A Wonderful World
Hacken Lee - Hong Ri
Coco Lee - Di Da Di
Richie Jen - Chun Tian Hua Hui Kai + Hai You Wo
Zhou Xun - Tian Ya Ge Nv
