Faye Wong, Na Ying, Coco Lee, JJ Lin and more to perform in free 3-day online concert from May 4

Chase away your Monday — and circuit breaker — blues with this three-day online concert Believe in the Future.

It will feature some of the biggest names in Mandopop across China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, and will start today (May 4) at 7.30pm. The full list of performers can be found here and includes artistes like Coco Lee, Faye Wong, F.I.R, G.E.M, JJ Lin, Joey Yung, Karen Mok, Na Ying, and Zhou Xun.

It's been reported that 130 performers have been gathered for this music extravaganza, which will be hosted by Chinese news commentator Bai Yansong as well as television hosts Haman Hu and Wang Han.

Performers for May 4 include:

Annie Yi

Coco Lee

Faye Wong

Gary Chaw

G.E.M

Hacken Lee

JJ Lin

Joey Yung

Lee Si Song, Lee Wei Song

Li Ronghao

Richie Ren

Zhou Xun

Performers for May 5 include:

Angela Chang

Karen Mok

Lay Zhang

Li Yuchun

Li Yundi

Ouyang Nana

Victor Wong (also known as Pin Guan)

The list for May 6 has yet to be released.

Believe in the Future can be watched on various Chinese platforms, including Youku, Tencent and Weibo.

