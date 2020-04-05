Don't miss Heavenly King Aaron Kwok in free online concert

So the Great Singapore Sale has been cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But there are still loads of good deals to help you #StayOccupied during our extended circuit breaker.

This Saturday May 9, Aaron Kwok will be livestreaming a charity concert for free at 5pm and all you need is an internet connection.

The Cheer Up & Dance concert will be held at the Harbour City mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, and aims to raise funds for dancers and movie industry professionals who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aaron, 54, announced the concert on his Weibo and Instagram social media platforms, and he explained: "Everyone is in a heavy mood faced with this severe epidemic of the century, and the repercussions from the epidemic are also extremely serious, including high unemployment, closed shops, and depressed market.

"I feel sad looking at the situation, and the relief measures by the government have not benefited the performing arts industry that I am in, including the dancers and behind-the-scenes workers in the movie industry who have fought alongside me for many years.

"So, in the name of my charity fund, I'm organising an online charity concert to raise funds for them to fight the epidemic and alleviate their difficulties."

ALSO READ: Aaron Kwok didn't get to say goodbye to mum before her death

The Hong Kong singer-actor ⁠— one of four Heavenly Kings along with Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau, and Leon Lai ⁠— will put on a show for an hour and will be accompanied by 100 dancers.

Aaron's charity concert will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

bryanlim@asiaone.com