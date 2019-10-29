Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding

In one fell swoop, local actress-host Belinda Lee blew the doors wide open on her secret relationship and wedding with an announcement on her marriage to her American sweetheart, David Moore.

The 42-year-old tied the knot with Moore, an architect who hails from California, on Sunday (Oct 27).

Belinda had an intimate solemnisation followed by a dinner at a Peranakan restaurant which were attended by "only close friends and family members," local media reported. The groom's family even flew in to celebrate the couple's nuptials.

Vows were exchanged “in a bower of natural twigs and greenery” and the restaurant was “adorned with brilliant cymbidium orchids of canary yellow, pink and green”.

And as much as it's becoming a trend, the bride wasn't decked out in a Taobao gown. According to reports, Belinda wore an off-shoulder Romona Keveza gown in a silk crepe material.

She said in a press statement: “I have found true love, given from above. All the waiting for my soulmate was worth it. It is never too late to discover love.”

LOVE WAS NEVER EASY FOR HER

In an interview with Toggle in 2017, Belinda confessed that her love life had not yet blossomed but not for lack of trying.

She was previously engaged to her ex-boyfriend of six years until they called it quits in 2011, however, Belinda said that she had hopes of announcing that she's found her "life partner" one day.

At that time, Belinda said: "I hope to find someone who’s able to say, ‘Let’s go out there to leave a legacy, help people and do something fun and meaningful with our lives’

"I get excited when I talk about things like that, but unfortunately, it hasn’t been easy trying to find someone who’s able to build that dream with me.”

Well, looks like she's finally found her 'happily ever after'.

