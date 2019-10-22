Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter

Rebecca Lim wants a tiny diamond because size doesn't matter to her.
PHOTO: Instagram/limrebecca
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Can you hear the bells ringing?

Rebecca Lim certainly has for a while now because the 33-year-old local actress revealed that she already has her wedding and engagement plans all thought out — including a tiny engagement ring because size doesn't matter.

At a jewellery brand event last Saturday (Oct 20), she told Toggle that she wants a simple ceremony and even put the kibosh on a destination wedding or a beach wedding. For her nuptials, she envisions a solemnisation followed by a cosy buffet dinner.

She said: "Everything done in one day. No destination wedding because I am a very bad planner and it’s too much work, and definitely not a beach wedding. Nope. No sun for me."

While Rebecca may have her wedding day schedule ironed out, she has yet to say yes to a dress.

But that's not because she's spoilt for choice, rather, her tastes have changed for the simpler.

"The gowns are constantly changing. When I was much younger, I wanted something with a princess cut. Then I started doing a lot of wedding photo shoots and shows, and I realised those are the hardest dresses to walk in, so something simple like what I am wearing (an elegant white peplum dress from Viktor and Rolf) or maybe even a white suit," she explained to Toggle.

And like most girls, she even has her eye on the perfect engagement ring for herself. No surprises there because it was reported that she has helped many friends and siblings pick out "the one".

Despite having the one ring in mind, she has made it clear that her future hubby should not ask her to pick out her own engagement ring as she wants to test how well he knows her.

“It must be a surprise!” she insisted.

Rebecca described her dream engagement ring as "very simple” with a “tiny” diamond, but her choice is not due to budget.

She confessed: “I am terrified that I will lose it because I am always losing my stuff, so I think smaller is better, then my husband can buy me another one! I don’t want to start a quarrel at such an early stage of my marriage!”

Tiny though it may be, Rebecca definitely likes her bling because she said that the diamond has to very shiny. The ring would also be made from white gold with “a half-carat round diamond with a very good cut”.

"I also think it is not the size that matters, but the quality and meaning behind the gift, so a simple band with a solitaire and maybe our wedding date engraved on it (so I will not forget our anniversary) will do," she added.

However, what people don't know is that Rebecca is a reformed 'size queen'. She admitted that she used to want a diamond with "a minimum of three carats", but now she prefers that her future hubby spends more on a good diamond instead of a bigger one.

She laughed: "And the rest of the cash, he can pass it to me!"

MR AND MRS... WHO?

Rebecca may have talked about her wedding plans but it remains unclear if Rebecca is currently dating someone.

However, for the longest time, she was rumoured to be romantically linked with local actor Ian Fang, who got into trouble earlier this year for his sexy messages with fellow actress Carrie Wong.

When Rebecca was asked about his plight in July, she told the media that she hoped her "good friend Ian" was okay, and revealed that she has not seen him in a while.

In response to queries about whether she has forgiven him, Rebecca replied: "There's nothing to forgive. We have not had a proper word with each other since the incident occured.

"This is his personal affair, after all. I just hope to see a better him after he weathers the storm."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Local celebrities Weddings and engagements

TRENDING

23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West
23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Thai king strips &#039;disloyal&#039; new royal consort of titles
Thai king strips 'disloyal' new royal consort of titles
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he&#039;s got $354k to show her she&#039;s &#039;missing out&#039;
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he's got $354k to show her she's 'missing out'
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
&#039;He needs to apologise first!&#039; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
'He needs to apologise first!' Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

SERVICES