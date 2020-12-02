Bell bottoms and high shoes? Hugo Ng, 61, looks back at his 15-year-old self

Remember the old days when bell bottoms and high shoes were in style? Hugo Ng sure does.

The Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor recently uploaded a photo of his 15-year-old self on Weibo, looking back to the days when he was still working in his first job as an office boy.

"Bell-bottoms and high shoes were popular then," the 61-year-old recounted. "Time flies and thinking back, it really feels just like yesterday."



He added: "If you had one minute to chat with your younger self, what will you say? For me, I wonder if my younger self will even understand if I talk to him now."

His post also included a photo collage of 50 of his past acting roles, including The Awakening 2 (1984) and Beauties At The Crossfire (2013), bringing on a wave of nostalgia for fans.

PHOTO: Weibo/吴岱融HUGO

The former Channel 8 star became a household name in the 80s for his roles in period dramas such as Pursuit and Takeover under the then Singapore Broadcasting Corporation.

He relocated to Hong Kong in 1987 to further his career and has worked with A-list actors such as Tony Leung and Andy Lau — the latter his most recent film this year, Find Your Voice.

Hugo, who is married to former actress Lily Chung, contemplated buying a house in Singapore earlier this year because of his son.

