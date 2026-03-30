Malaysian actress Bella Astillah gets engaged to politician Syed Saddiq

Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah is now engaged to politician Syed Saddiq.

Last Saturday (March 28), 34-year-old Saddiq announced that Bella, 32, had accepted his marriage proposal at Mount Kinabalu in Sabah.

“I asked, she said yes. This isn’t the end of [our] story, it’s our beginning,” he wrote on X.

The post was later quoted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who said: “Congratulations, don’t forget the invitation card.”

Tahniah, kad jemputan jangan lupa https://t.co/tUzHCUK7M1 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) March 28, 2026

The couple’s engagement ceremony was held in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and live-streamed on broadcaster Astro’s social media platforms.

The special day began with Bella going through the traditional rites before Saddiq’s entrance, where he gave a long speech.

“Today I’m not speaking as a member of the parliament, I’m speaking as the luckiest man on earth,” he said.

Referring to Bella as the “most exceptional, talented Iron Lady,” Saddiq shared that he’s privileged to see a different side of her.

“A woman who never understood what it means to be tired... Even in her weariness, she finds her own way to rise again, and that is what makes her truly special,” he added.

Saddiq recalled reading comments on social media that brought up Bella’s past marriage with Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz, with whom she had two children — Ayden, nine, and Ara, six.

“I want to make it very clear here. I love Bella not in spite of, but because of her two children,” he said.

Saddiq’s engagement gifts reportedly included two National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) accounts dedicated to her kids. As for Bella, she received a ring alongside five trays of gifts and a Tabung Haji (hajj fund) account opening.

Rumours of their romance started in 2024 when they were announced as brand ambassadors for a clothing line.

Later on, the pair began frequently appearing on each other’s social media accounts, with the engagement announcement officially confirming their relationship.

Aliff, now 35, and Bella got married in 2016. They split in 2019 but reconciled the following year.

In 2024, however, the actor was caught in a scandal with his Terjerat co-star Ruhainies, leading to Aliff and Bella's second divorce in June that year.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com