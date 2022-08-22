Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marry at his $12 million Georgia mansion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have tied the knot in a huge wedding ceremony at his $8.9 million (S$12 million) Georgia mansion surrounded by family, friends and celebrity friends.

The event came after the couple got married in Las Vegas in July, with the pair followed down the aisle at the property by close friends and family, including Ben's children from his ex-wife Jennifer's third husband Marc Anthony, though the Batman actor's former spouse was not there.

Ben and JLo, known as 'Bennifer', set out a massive white carpet with Lopez, 53, in a white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with long train and veil, while Ben, 50, wore a black and white tuxedo.

Photographs showed the pair hugging at a waterside jetty at the mansion, with a fireworks display from a lake in the property scheduled to finish the night's event on Friday. (Aug 20)

It comes 20 years after the couple dated and got engaged, only to call off their nuptials in 2003.

Guests included Ben's three children from his marriage to 50-year-old Jennifer - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 11-year-old Sam- while JLo's twins, Emme and Max, 14, she had with Marc Anthony, 53, were also there.

Ben's brother Casey, 47, declined to attend after saying he had prior family commitments in Los Angeles.

The actor's long-term friend Matt Damon, 51, with whom he won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting, was seen in attendance with his wife Luciana Barroso, 46.

Director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes, famed for playing Jay and Silent Bob alongside Ben in a series of comedies, were also spotted in Georgia for the party.

Jennifer Garner was understood to be filming in Texas.

Other stars expected at the party include George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Following the wedding ceremony, Affleck and Lopez walked with their guest towards the estate's Oyster House, expected to have held the wedding reception.

An explosives permit for a fireworks display is believed to have been secured, while wedding bells were set up ahead of the evening ceremony and the menu included fried pork chops, rice and vegetables, along with oven-roasted chicken and mac and cheese, with barrels of Jack Daniels also seen being shipped on to the property.