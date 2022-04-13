Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez in the toilet

Jennifer Lopez was "in the bath" when Ben Affleck proposed to her.



The 52-year-old star — who was set to marry Ben back in the early 2000s but the pair split and eventually reunited in 2021— got engaged to fellow A-lister Ben, 49, on Saturday (April 9) for a second time and was "taken totally off guard" when he popped the question.



She said: "Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again."



Following their 2004 split, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony and has twins Maximillian and Emme, 14, with him but the pair divorced in 2011, while Ben was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018 and has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with her.



The Marry Me star went on to explain that she was left "speechless" when Ben proposed to her, noting that it was the most "romantic thing [she] could ever have imagined" and feels "very lucky" as the two "got a second chance at true love."



Writing in her On the JLo newsletter, she added: "“I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.'"



“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined. Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

