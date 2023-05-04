'The idea of a benevolent thief is necessary': South Korean star Joo Won hopes characters like Robin Hood exist in reality

He steals from the rich and gives to the poor — Robin Hood may be a fictional character, but he's inspired hope in many, including Joo Won.

The South Korean star shared in an interview with AsiaOne for the new K-drama Stealer: The Treasure Keeper that he believes in the idea of a thief like Robin Hood.

"To be honest, I feel the idea of a benevolent thief is necessary," the 35-year-old actor said.

"It's interesting and I believe the viewers will also hope a character like that exists in reality. So I have faith in the idea in a positive way."

Co-star Lee Joo-woo elaborated with AsiaOne: "A merciful and benevolent thief is called a 'righteous thief' in South Korea.

"Regardless of the country, a story about cleaning up evil higher-ups has always provided people with a deep sense of catharsis. It's especially thrilling when someone helps us punish those who are corrupt."

Joo Won plays Skunk in Stealer: The Treasure Keeper, a thief who specialises in pilfering cultural artifacts. Together with his vigilante team known as Karma, Skunk robs the rich of their ill-gotten cultural items, picking up the slack in areas the law cannot reach.

Joo-woo, 32, takes on the role of Choi Min-woo, an officer of the law assigned to the cultural heritage team within the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Sharing more about his character, Joo Won added: "Skunk is one of the merciful and kind thieves, but I think that's only possible because it's a drama.

"Because even though he is doing something good, he's not going about it in a lawful manner."

As for Joo-woo, she explained that her role as a police officer required her to carry out action scenes well, so she attended stunt schools daily to learn basic movement and increase her stamina.

PHOTO: tvN

The light to his darkness

Mr Hyde must have his Dr Jekyll, and for Skunk, his opposite also exists in Stealer: The Treasure Keeper.

Much like the 19th century novella, Skunk is the alter ego of someone a little more mundane — Hwang Dae-myung, an officer specialising in cultural heritage, who leads a double-life with the persona that is Skunk.

Speaking about his double-role, Joo Won said: "The mischievous and playful side of Dae-myung is a part of me, and so is the serious side of Skunk.

"Dae-myung is like a child so when he puts on Skunk's clothes, he is serious but also knows how to enjoy the situation. That's what I tried to focus on in my portrayal."

Joo Won said he did his very best to make Dae-myung seem like a sloppy hero, while simultaneously working equally hard to portray his serious side when taking the screen as Skunk.

Each new work offers something different

Talking about roles that he's eager to try, Joo Won revealed: "There are so many that I can't specifically mention a particular one.

"I'm the kind of actor who feels excitement more than fear when trying something new… I think I'm the type who is stimulated by new things regardless of the role.

"Whether it's a familiar character or genre or trying something completely new, it'll feel fresh to me. Because personally as an actor, each new work will definitely offer something that feels different to me."

Being a lead actress is also a relatively new experience for Joo-woo, but she was able to enjoy herself nonetheless.

The senior actors on set were really friendly, Joo-woo shared, highlighting that "every moment of acting was really enjoyable".

"I didn't feel any burden as the lead actor," she said. "I was just looking forward to working with good senior actors."

Joo-woo also revealed why she tries not to feel too pressurised by her performance.

She explained: "The moment I feel pressure, I'll tense up and that tension will reach the viewers. I dislike that so I try to feel more relaxed about it."

She divulged there's an interesting twist for Min-woo in episode six.

"There's a scene where Team Karma has an operation on Jeju Island in episode six to retrieve a coin from the Joseon dynasty," she said.

"Min-woo had to make a complete image transformation and I think viewers will find this to be a major twist."

Stealer: The Treasure Keeper also stars Jo Han-chul and Kim Jae-won, and airs every Thursday and Friday at 9.15pm on tvN (Singtel TV channel 518, StarHub TV channel 824).

ALSO READ: 'I feel like we were siblings in our past life': Jang Na-ra acts with Jang Hyuk for 4th time in Family: The Unbreakable Bond

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.