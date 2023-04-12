'I feel like we were siblings in our past life': Jang Na-ra acts with Jang Hyuk for 4th time in Family: The Unbreakable Bond

South Korea's onscreen power couple is back.

Jang Na-ra and Jang Hyuk are playing a married couple in the upcoming K-drama Family: The Unbreakable Bond and it marks their fourth show together.

While they have played couples for over two decades — from 2002's Successful Story of a Bright Girl to 2014's Fated to Love You and Old Goodbye — in real life, the two actors feel more like long-long siblings.

Na-ra, 42, said during a regional press conference today (April 12): "Because Jang Hyuk was going to be my partner, I thought [taking the role] was a no-brainer.

"Whenever we're on a show together, it's not like we talk a lot on set, but even without talking, we know what the other person's going to do."

She continued: "I feel like we were siblings in our past life. That's what Jang Hyuk said, maybe we were the Wright brothers — the inventors (of the aeroplane) — we probably invented something together.

"We feel so at ease with each other."

When it came to future plans, Na-ra wants to keep acting with Jang Hyuk and boldly declared they'd do a period drama in five years' time.

Jang Hyuk said: "I've seen Na-ra's whole journey as an actress, and I think she's flourishing. What's fun is that we were in a project as single people (Successful Story of a Bright Girl), and then later on, we were a childless couple (Old Goodbye) and now we are acting as parents together."

He likened their roles together to the Hollywood movie Before Sunrise, which depicts Ethan Hawke and Julie Delphy as a couple who vow to meet at the same place in six months' time. Likewise, he thought his and Na-ra's repertoire over time is a "franchise of different life stages".

While Jang Hyuk and Na-ra's real life relationship is harmonious, the opposite is true for their characters.

In Family: The Unbreakable Bond, Jang Hyuk plays Kwon Do-hoon, a sniper and secret agent for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) who works in a trading company as a cover.

Due to his busy schedule, he neglects his wife Kang Yoo-ra (Na-ra) though he loves her. The couple also have a daughter, Min-soo (Shin Su-A), together. Yoo-ra doesn't know about Do-hoon's real job either, but also has secrets of her own to keep.

Despite the character being a housewife, Na-ra said that Yoo-ra has the "unchallenged top rank in her family".

"She has the complete trust of the whole family, while her husband Do-hoon has the lowest rank - he's way down there, below the ground even," she added.

She also described Do-hoon as someone who would "never keep his promises" which leads to a situation where he has to shave off his eyebrows.

While the actors gave no further clues as to what Do-hoon did to receive such a punishment, Jang Hyuk said he had second thoughts about taking up the role when it came to the lack of eyebrows.

Though he received help from makeup and CGI and said his eyebrows were not "completely gone," Jang Hyuk bemoaned: "I've never had no eyebrows. Not just in my acting career, but my entire life."

He said that he had taken on the role due to the stellar cast, which also includes Chae Jung-an and Kim Nam-hee, and for "the challenge".

"But then I realised that I needed my eyebrows," he added.

Family: The Unbreakable Bond is coming soon to Disney+.

