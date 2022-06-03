Jang Na-ra getting married to non-celeb boyfriend

Korean actress Jang Na-ra, last seen in the well-received 2021 drama Sell Your Haunted House, announced her marriage plans today (June 3).

The 41-year-old said in an Instagram post that she is tying the knot with her boyfriend of two years. He's six years younger, not a celebrity and works in video production. She added she isn't able to reveal more about him for fear that he might face discomfort at work.

Na-ra also said: "I fell in love with his beautiful smile, sincerity and kind heart, and above all, the way he pours his whole heart into his work."

It is not known when her wedding will take place.

