Benz Hui's family issues obituary, will donate condolence money to Children's Cancer Foundation

The family of Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui who died on Tuesday (Oct 28) aged 76 has issued an obituary on Friday (Oct 31).

He died from multiple organ failure due to cancer.

Benz's funeral will be held on Nov 17 at the Po Fook Memorial Hall in Tai Wai, Hong Kong, and the burial will happen the following day.

In line with his wishes, his family will reportedly donate all the condolence money received to the Children's Cancer Foundation.

Benz, who was a Singapore PR, is survived by his wife Angeli Lung, daughter Charmaine and son-in-law Shane Sim.

