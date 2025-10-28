Actor Benz Hui dies aged 76 from multiple organ failure due to cancer

Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui has died aged 76.

Host and family friend Maria Luisa Leitao broke the news to the media on behalf of his family.

He was revealed to have died at 2.30am today (Oct 28) from multiple organ failure due to cancer.

Hong Kong publication ST Headline reported that Benz's family thanked his friends for their concern and condolences over the past few days. They are currently handling his funeral arrangements and more details will be announced later.

Benz, who was a Singapore PR, leaves behind wife Angeli Lung, daughter Charmaine and son-in-law Shane Sim.

He was first revealed to be hospitalised and in critically ill condition yesterday afternoon. Many Hong Kong celebs were later seen entering the hospital bearing solemn expressions, including Bosco Wong, Michael Miu and his wife, Raymond Lam, Ron Ng, Roger Kwok and Patrick Tam.

Actress Charmaine Sheh teared up when she was asked about Benz's condition at an event yesterday, sharing that she was aware of his condition and will be changing her work schedule so that she could visit him in the hospital.

The 50-year-old was seen arriving at the hospital in the evening and avoided reporters' questions.

Veteran actress Alice Fung told reporters as she was leaving the hospital that Benz was wearing an oxygen mask and could hear her speak.

Benz and his family had settled down in Singapore and in 2020, he gave a tour of his 4,000 sq ft bungalow in Yishun which cost $4 million including renovations.

In December 2023, daughter Charmaine tied the knot with Sim, a Singaporean who reportedly works in the banking industry. The couple held a lavish ceremony in Hong Kong first and a second ceremony in Singapore a month later.

Last year, she sold off two of her cafes in Singapore to follow Sim to Hong Kong, where he is based. When asked if her business ventures were facing losses, Benz admitted at the time that there were both profits and losses, which he felt was okay when doing business.

Benz and his wife also moved back to Hong Kong.

Recently, he appeared in several YouTube videos with his daughter, with the latest uploaded nine days ago, where the duo played video games.

Earlier in June, netizens reportedly raised concerns about his health after noticing that he panted frequently when walking on a flat road. At the time, Benz was taking daughter Charmaine back to his old residence in Guangzhou.

His friend and former Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah paid tribute to Benz in a Facebook post today: "So sad to lose a great guy. Deepest condolences to the family."

