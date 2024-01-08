Benz Hui's daughter holds Singapore wedding, Lee Bee Wah, Hugo Ng and others attend

Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine held a second wedding ceremony with her Singaporean husband Shane Sim at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore last Saturday (Jan 6).

Based on a report by Shin Min Daily News yesterday, when Benz, 75, was asked to give wedding advice to the couple, he said: "There is no best decision in life, you can only do your best after making a decision."

Charmaine, 26, and Shane, 28, held a lavish wedding in Hong Kong on Dec 16 after dating for seven years. The ceremony was attended by various popular Hong Kong actors, including Jessica Hsuan, Bobby Au-yeung, Law Lan, Bowie Wu and Moses Chan.

The 20-table wedding banquet last Saturday was attended by some local and Hong Kong artistes including Hugo Ng, Julie Tan, Mary Hon and her husband To Yin-gor.

The latter two are Charmaine's godparents.

Singapore actor Collin Chee and Hong Kong TV host Luisa Maria Leitao were the emcees at the event.

Former Member of Parliament for Nee Soon South Lee Bee Wah was also present.

The 63-year-old told the Chinese daily that she first met Benz and his family when she was doing a walkabout to meet residents and saw the latter viewing his newly renovated home.

"A Hong Kong superstar was going to be my resident, so I went up to introduce myself and took photos with them, that was how we met," Lee shared.

She added that Benz and his family invited her to their home for meals and she also assisted them in overseeing some renovation matters when Charmaine was starting her baking business Bakeholic in Singapore.

Lee, who remained in contact with Benz even after she retired from politics in 2020, said she was "really happy" for Charmaine.

Mary, 69, shared that she cares for Benz's family like her own and added that Charmaine is a very filial, sincere and enthusiastic young woman who has wisdom.

Mary added that Shane is respectful towards the elderly, meticulous and most importantly smart and handles matters well.

Shane reportedly works in the finance sector and holds a master degree from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

During the bouquet toss, Julie, 31, was spotted among the other women who were each holding a ribbon connected to Charmaine's bouquet as the latter cut the ribbons one by one.

