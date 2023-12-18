Benz Hui's daughter marries in star-studded Hong Kong wedding: Michael Miu, Jessica Hsuan, Bobby Au-yeung and others in attendance

Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine Hui, 26, married her Singaporean husband Shane Sim, 28, in a lavish wedding in Hong Kong last Saturday (Dec 16).

The star-studded event was held at Happy Valley and attended by various celebrities, including popular Hong Kong actors Bowie Wu, Law Lan, Raymond Wong, Jessica Hsuan, Bobby Au-yeung, Emily Kwan, Joe Ma, Elena Kong, Moses Chan, Aimee Chan, Candice Yu, Felix Wong, Michael Miu, Jaime Chik, Cheung Siu Fai and Samantha Ko as well as film director-screenwriter Johnnie To.

Charmaine, who owns local bakery Bakeholic, announced her engagement to Sim in 2021. Sim reportedly works in the banking industry, and the couple have been dating for seven years.

Earlier that day, Charmaine also posted Instagram Stories of their tea ceremony and ring exchange.

Speaking to TVB Entertainment at the wedding reception, Benz, 75, said: "I'm so happy to have someone taking care of my daughter."

The newlyweds were asked when they plan to have children and they expressed that they would let nature take its course.

"We focus more on our careers so I think it won't happen so soon. We will enjoy our time together first," Charmaine said.

Benz was also asked if he had given any advice to Charmaine on a happy marriage, which he said: "Why cry when you can laugh? Give in to each other. They know it. The problem is whether they can do it or not. It's up to them, I don't need to teach them."

On whether he had set an example for his daughter, Benz joked: "I am always being bullied!"

When asked if he's worried and if it was okay to be "bullied" by Charmaine, Sim responded calmly with a smile: "My wife is always the greatest!".

In addition, the couple is reportedly holding a second wedding banquet in Singapore in January 2024.

Local actor Collin Chee, 56, was also invited to the wedding. He made an Instagram post yesterday with photos that he took with the newlyweds, Benz and his wife.

He wrote in the caption: "Wishing Shane and Charmaine a happy marriage."

