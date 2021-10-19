Benz Hui's 24-year-old daughter is engaged

Wedding bells are ringing as veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine announced her engagement to her boyfriend on Instagram yesterday (Oct 18).

The 24-year-old shared the joyous news with a photo of herself and bae, along with some snaps of the setup. She also wrote a simple caption: "We (oui) #engaged"

Details of the engagement and what went down weren't revealed but the setup seems to be rather simple and classy. From the images, a table with candles, photo albums and a sign that read "I love you" can be seen. There was also a yellow neon sign that had the most important question "Will you marry me?".

Benz, 72, shared a family photo taken during the engagement. Both he and his Singaporean wife Angeli were present. Based on the geotag in the Instagram post, the engagement also seems to have taken place in Hong Kong.

He wrote: "She's a big girl now, she's engaged. Thank you to our friends for your blessings."

Hong Kong celebrities such as Charmaine Sheh, Alice Chan, Ben Wong and Priscilla Wong left congratulatory comments.

Not much has been reported on Shane, apart from his name, and he helps out with Charmaine's Singapore-based bakery Bakeaholic.

As for Charmaine, after starting her bakery in July 2020, she went on to open a cafe in December and it's located at Springside Green — just a stone's throw away from the family home in Yishun.

Benz even credited former Member of Parliament of the area, Dr Lee Bee Wah (affectionately known as Sister Flower), for assisting his daughter.

He said: "I have to sincerely thank former politician Dr Lee Bee Wah. It's because of her help that the shop is able to overcome multiple hurdles and that my beloved daughter's dream could come true in just two to three months."

ALSO READ: Benz Hui thanks 'Sister Flower' Lee Bee Wah for helping with daughter's cafe opening

bryanlim@asiaone.com