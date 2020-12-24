Benz Hui thanks 'Sister Flower' Lee Bee Wah for helping with daughter's cafe opening

Just five months ago, Charmaine Hui — Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui's daughter — was still producing bakes for sale from their family home in Yishun.

Now, the 23-year-old flits around her newly opened Cafe Bakeholic, located at Springside Green, which is just a stone's throw from her place.

Considering how she only signed her lease in September, opening a cafe within such a short time span is no mean feat, something her father credits to former Member of Parliament of the area, Dr Lee Bee Wah.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News during the cafe's soft opening on Monday (Dec 21), Benz said: "I have to sincerely thank former politician Dr Lee Bee Wah. It's because of her help that the shop is able to overcome multiple hurdles and that my beloved daughter's dream could come true in just two to three months."

Dr Lee, also affectionately known as Sister Flower, was present at the soft launch and was seen smiling warmly at everyone.

Benz Hui, Dr Lee Bee Wah, and Benz's wife Angeli Hui. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Benz was separated from his wife Angeli and daughter for almost 10 months while he filmed in Hong Kong and China. He rushed back to Singapore at the start of this month, just in time for the cafe's opening.

Now that he's out of quarantine, the 72-year-old said he's finally free.

He laughed as he added: "I rejected a couple of mainland dramas, too, if not I'd be stuck in quarantine again!"

When asked about what he thought of Charmaine's business, he voiced his utmost support for her, and was in fact the one who encouraged her to turn her home-baking business into a cafe!

"She's doing what she likes, I definitely support her! What's most important is that she does what she's passionate about, and she's happy doing it, wouldn't you say so?"

