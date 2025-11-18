Benz Hui's daughter regrets 'not having enough time to be filial to him'

Benz Hui's family is still coming to terms with his passing weeks after the Hong Kong veteran actor died aged 76.

His daughter Charmaine spoke to reporters yesterday (Nov 17) afternoon at the Po Fook Memorial Hall in Tai Wai, Hong Kong, where his funeral was held.

"His death was unexpected to everyone. To us it felt both sudden and unreal. I want to thank all our family and friends for their company and love during this period, as well as the concern from friends we do not know," the 28-year-old said.

"I promised my father I would take care of my mother and our family in his place. I am proud of him because he taught me many life lessons. I remember he told me when he was filming the movie Police Cadet '84, he experienced the deaths of my grandparents and his brother-in-law all within a month, but he didn't trouble any colleagues and continued to work. I will remember his sense of responsibility and many other virtues and continue to live well."

Things felt surreal when Benz's health took a turn for the worse, she said, adding that both she and her mother still find his death difficult to accept.

Charmaine was also asked to share her father's last words with her, which she responded: "I will keep it in my heart, including his love and care for me over the years."

When asked if she had any regrets towards her father, such as not having the chance to meet his grandchild, Charmaine choked up as she said: "It's indeed a regret. My father responsibly and lovingly took care of me for many years. It's a regret I didn't have enough time to be filial to him."

Charmaine added that she will not close her father's social media accounts as she knew that many people still want to watch his videos. She will gradually upload more content of him after settling his afterlife matters.

"When I was young, my father was busy with work. Later, we made videos together and they're very precious [to me]. It's like we made up for lost time," she recounted.

Charmaine Sheh, Roger Kwok and celebs seen at Benz Hui's funeral

At the memorial hall where Benz's funeral is held, many flower wreaths sent by celebrities were seen, including actors Chow Yun Fat, Jackie Chan, Andy Lau, Louis Koo, Jessica Hsuan, Raymond Lam, Myolie Wu, Carol Cheng, Maria Cordero, Sandra Ng, Adam Cheng, Daniel Wu, Jordan Chan and his wife Cherrie Ying and Sean Lau and his wife Amy Kwok.

The public were able to pay their respects to Benz yesterday at the memorial hall between 4pm and 5pm and long queues were observed outside the hall, according to reports by Hong Kong media.

While the public couldn't enter the main hall, they were able to leave a stalk of white chrysanthemum or their own bouquet of flowers on the table outside the hall where Benz's portraits were placed.

Towards the evening, many Hong Kong celebrities were seen paying their respects to Benz, including actors Charmaine Sheh, Bosco Wong, Nick Cheung, Dayo Wong, Michael Miu, Wayne Lai, Roger Kwok, Ben Wong and Raymond Wong.

According to Hong Kong media, Nick told reporters outside the memorial hall that Benz's death is a huge loss to Hong Kong showbiz.

The 60-year-old said: "When I learned Benz had died, I felt heartbroken at the loss of such a great actor. He helped lead actors in scenes and also knew how to steal the spotlight. That's truly rare.

"There was also no pressure working with him. Outstanding actors like Benz have become increasingly rare."

Meanwhile, Michael shared it has been about 40 years since he first worked together with Benz. He was happy to have worked with him and have many good memories of the experiences.

The 67-year-old said: "He didn't tell me he was ill. He was sick for so long and nobody knew. So when I knew and went to the hospital, he was already on his deathbed. It's a pity, I felt really heartbroken."

Benz's funeral procession and cremation will happen today, attended only by family and close friends.

