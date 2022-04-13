Benz Hui says Singaporeans like to complain, are too knowledgeable for their own good

Ever since settling down in Singapore, Benz Hui has been spending quite a lot of time in his daughter's cafe.

As such, it's no surprise that he's managed to make some observations on the behaviour of customers here.

The 73-year-old TVB veteran actor shared some of his insights during an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Tuesday (April 12). He admitted that he's someone who speaks freely on everything, while others "might not dare" do so.

"Singaporeans have been spoiled by the government, they like to complain," the actor noted candidly in the video interview.

While he acknowledged that "everyone loves to complain", Singaporeans "have a more serious problem".

"It's fine to complain, but sometimes they're the only ones who think that it's a problem, but it's not really a big issue in reality. That's not very good. Hopefully, people can change [this habit]."

Benz added that Hong Kongers do complain as well, but they are generally "more reasonable".

"People in Hong Kong don't enjoy much welfare, so they aren't as spoiled. Singaporeans are too fortunate," he said.

That aside, Benz also speculated that Singaporeans' love for complaining could be exacerbated due to them being "more knowledgeable" compared to Hong Kongers.

Explaining himself, the veteran actor went on to share a conversation with a doctor friend back in Hong Kong who admitted he was "very scared" to see Singaporean patients, as they would often question him on why certain medicines are prescribed.

"There are good and bad sides [to being knowledgable], but people should still respect doctors. Patients should be patients, and let the doctors be doctors," Benz surmised.

"If you're teaching the doctor how to be a doctor, why do you even need to see one?" he added, acknowledging at the end of the interview that his comments may ruffle the feathers of Singaporeans.

ALSO READ: Benz Hui seen waiting tables at daughter's cafe at Orchard Road

claudiatan@asiaone.com