The best Christmas gift for Hong Kong actresses Myolie Wu and Jennifer Yu? Being pregnant

For Hong Kong actresses Myolie Wu and Jennifer Yu, Christmas this year was extra special because they are celebrating new additions to their families.

The two, wearing adorable Christmas sweaters and posing in front of a Christmas tree, took to Instagram to announce their pregnancies last Friday (Dec 25).

Netizens flocked to express their support and joy for the two.

This baby would be Myolie's third child. She has two sons, three-year-old Brendan and Ryan, who is 17 months old.

Previously, the 41-year-old expressed her desire for another child, because according to her, "daughters are the sweetest".

In her announcement post showing off her baby bump, she wrote: "I have always felt that having three children would be a very beautiful and happy thing. I would like to tell everyone on Christmas 2020 that my wish has come true."

Jennifer, on the other hand, is expecting her first child. The 27-year-old married 40-year-old Tim Luk in November.

Sharing a photo of her with her husband, she wrote on Instagram along with the hashtags #MomToBe and #DadToBe: "Thank you God for giving us the best gift of all."

