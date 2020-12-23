Celebrity couples with babies due in 2021

There were many celebrity newborns that shared the limelight with their parents this year and there are even more to come with several pregnant celebs currently waiting for their little ones to arrive next year. Here are several of them.

1. Naomi Neo & Han

Local influencer Naomi Neo gave her followers a big surprise when she announced in July that she is pregnant with her second child.

She documented the happy news through her YouTube vlog with thousands of her subscribers and Instagram followers congratulating the family.

Naomi has since been proudly sharing photos of her baby bump and expressed her excitement through a post of the happy family with her son Ky already eager to be a big brother.

2. Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

Actress Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma announced the new addition to their family through a Boomerang post in the Disney star’s Instagram account on Oct 24, with Matthew happily rubbing her tummy. This is her third pregnancy, and he actress wrote a witty caption that said: “We are growing!!! Mostly me …”

She also recently celebrated her birthday while on quarantine where she wrote: "Just reminiscing feeling happy and light… baby and I all dressed up for a celebration.”

3. Angela Lee & Bruno Pucci

The One Championship star couple Angela Lee and Bruno Pucci are having a baby girl!

The atomweight champion-turned-new-mummy announced the news on Oct 2 through her different social media accounts, including Facebook where she wrote: “This is seriously a dream come true. Becoming a mom has always been my ultimate goal. Worth more to me [than] any amount of championship gold.”

The couple also recently had a gender reveal posted on Nov 28 and it seems Lee is expecting a baby girl.

4. Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

The Game of Thrones couple is having their happy ending outside the show as Rose Leslie revealed her baby bump in UK’s Make Magazine.

The couple married in June 2018 and are living together in their Tudor manor in East Anglia that Rose described to Make Magazine as “the house that Jon Snow built”.

5. Race Wong

Race Wong, co-founder of Singapore real estate company Ohmyhome, recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child. In her previous interview with us, the former Cantopop singer said that she and her husband were actively trying to have baby number two.

Wong also shared how the timing of her second pregnancy is perfect. “I can’t think of a better time to be pregnant because travelling is not going to happen for the [rest of the] year, and my baby is due in the first quarter of next year, so it is perfect!”

6. Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

This Is Us actress and singer Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are going be first-time parents! The couple shared the good news in an Instagram post where she sweetly captioned it “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021."

Her co-stars also shared their excitement for Mandy’s pregnancy, with her reel husband Milo Ventimiglia telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s wonderful news. They are the kind of folks who should be parents.”

7. Liv Lo & Henry Golding

Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding and his fitness guru wife Liv Lo are expecting their first baby next year as announced on his Instagram post on Nov 6. The couple’s joy could be seen clearly on their faces as Golding wrote: “2021 is already looking brighter”.

Lo also posted photos of her baby bump and wrote: “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already.”

8. Ashley Tisdale

High School Musical star and singer Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French are having a baby and it’s a girl! The actress shared photos of her gender reveal party on Instagram with the caption: “I think this day was by far my favourite day EVER! I cried I was so happy.”

She also shared: “This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster.”

9. Ase Wang

After opening up to the public about freezing her eggs back in 2017, Ase Wang is now pregnant.

She married her tech entrepreneur husband Jon Lor in July and has been sharing various photos of her baby bump all over her Instagram feed.

In her recent post, the Singaporean actress-model wrote: “We hope you’re healthy and happy in my mummy’s stomach baby girl ! Can’t wait to spoil you when we finally meet.”

10. Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave the St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle, Windsor.

PHOTO: Reuters

Another royal baby is on the way as the official Twitter account of the Royal Family tweeted on Sept 25 that Princess Eugenie is pregnant.

The princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank is expecting their baby in early 2021 and their parents, as well as the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, are delighted over the good news. The couple has been married since October 2018.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

