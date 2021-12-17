Best K-drama bromances, including Wi Ha-jun and Lee Dong-wook in new series Bad and Crazy

K-dramas are much loved for their dramatic romance stories, but bromances often steal the show, too.

From the 70-second trailer, the new action-thriller Bad and Crazy looks like it'll keep you on the edge of your seat.

In the series, Lee Dong-wook plays Ryu Su-yeol, a competent yet 'bad' cop who turns a blind eye to corruption if it benefits him. Su-yeol's life descends into chaos with the arrival of the righteous but 'crazy' K (played by Wi Ha-jun of Squid Game), who is not afraid to uphold justice in a corrupt world using any means.

Su-yeol and K start off on the wrong foot but eventually join forces, fighting side-by-side for justice.

At the Bad and Crazy press conference held earlier this week, Dong-wook and Ha-jun shared the challenges they faced while fleshing out their roles.

Dong-wook, 40, said Ha-jun had to do the more difficult action sequences, joking: "Having to move throughout the scenes was the most tiring for me."

Ha-jun, 30, added that the hardest part was filming in the summer heat: “Fighting while wearing a motorcycle helmet was really super hot!”

Sweet bromances

When asked about their bromance in the drama, both actors agreed that they formed a great team and promised their love-hate relationship will enthral viewers.

Ha-jun said they were able to work together perfectly even without detailed coordination.

Dong-wook agreed: "The bromance and chemistry is clear, we are a great team."

Let's hope their camaraderie will join the ranks of these four best K-drama bromances.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016)

PHOTO: tvN

When it comes to bromances, this duo remain unrivalled.

In this fantasy romance drama, Gong Yoo plays Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who's been waiting for 900 years for his bride Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun) to appear and break his curse.

Things get complicated with the appearance of Wang Yeo, a Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-wook) whom Kim Shin ends up living with.

Their antagonistic beginning and petty rivalries add a comedic flair to the series, making their relationship one of the most iconic bromances in K-drama history.

The friendship continues off-screen with the two actors constantly showing their support for one another.

A Korean Odyssey (2017)

In A Korean Odyssey — adapted from the Chinese novel Journey To The West — two demons, Woo Ma-wang (Cha Seung-won) and Son Oh-gong (Lee Seung-gi), are constantly at odds with each other during their time on earth.

Their fates intertwine when they encounter Jin Sun-mi (Oh Yeon-seo) again, whom they made a contract with 25 years ago.

PHOTO: tvN

Ma-wang and Oh-gong are often squabbling and getting on each other’s nerves over trivial things, from fighting over a sauce to being unwanted guests in the house that they share, resulting in many comical moments. From nemeses, they gradually become brothers.

Fun fact: Prior to this drama, the two actors also worked together on the 2014 K-drama You’re All Surrounded starring Go Ara.

Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017)

In this romantic comedy drama, Park Bo-young plays Do Bong-soon, a petite female born with superhuman strength.

She gets a job as a bodyguard to an eccentric chaebol heir Ah Min-hyuk (Park Hyung-sik), who has been receiving anonymous threats.

Things get complicated when a series of kidnappings occur and Bong-soon finds herself in a messy love triangle involving Min-hyuk and her childhood crush, detective In Kook-doo (Kim Ji-soo).

PHOTO: JTBC

Love triangle aside, the brotherly bond between Min-hyuk and Kook-doo is one of the reasons that will make you fall head over heels with Strong Girl Bong-soon.

True Beauty (2021)

Friends usually become foes when they are caught in a love triangle, but True Beauty is an exception.

Based on a webtoon, the popular drama is a romcom about Lim Ju-gyeon (Moon Ga-young) who becomes immensely popular for her beauty after she conceals her real looks with make-up.

Lee Su-ho (Cha Eun-woo) and Han Seo-jun (Hwang In-youp) both fall for her, and the love web brings the two estranged friends back together after a tragic misunderstanding pulled them apart.

The frenemies are caught in an unlikely bromance filled with heart-fluttering moments.

PHOTO: tvN

Bad and Crazy is available for streaming from Dec 17 on the iQiyi International app and iQ.com.

