entertainment

Bibi, Got7's BamBam, Sandara Park and more to perform at Waterbomb Singapore 2024

Bibi, Got7's BamBam, Sandara Park and more to perform at Waterbomb Singapore 2024
(From left) Bibi, Sandara Park and BamBam are coming to Waterbomb Singapore 2024.
PHOTO: Waterbomb Singapore 2024, Viu
Drima ChakrabortyPUBLISHED ONMay 06, 2024 7:38 AMByDrima Chakraborty

Get your super soakers ready because the first lineup for Waterbomb Singapore 2024 is out.

K-pop stars BamBam (from Got7), Bibi, Kwon Eun-bi, Sandara Park (formerly of 2NE1) and girl group Viviz will be performing at the music and water-themed festival, which takes place at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, on Aug 24 and 25.

Joining them are South Korean rapper Kid Milli, dance crew Team Bebe and Thai K-pop singer Sorn, who is signed under Singapore-based agency Wild Entertainment and has a home here.

Local acts performing at Waterbomb Singapore 2024 include pop-R&B singer Lullaboy, rapper Alyph and singer-songwriter Haven.

While early-bird tickets are sold out, standard tickets go on sale from May 10, and go for $198 for a one-day pass and $338 for both days on ticketing platform KKday. UOB will be offering a pre-sale for standard tickets on May 9.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6nYpfwyjuO/?hl=en[/embed]

[[nid:682581]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

concertsmusic festivalsK-popEventscelebritiessingers
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.