Bibi, Got7's BamBam, Sandara Park and more to perform at Waterbomb Singapore 2024

Get your super soakers ready because the first lineup for Waterbomb Singapore 2024 is out.

K-pop stars BamBam (from Got7), Bibi, Kwon Eun-bi, Sandara Park (formerly of 2NE1) and girl group Viviz will be performing at the music and water-themed festival, which takes place at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, on Aug 24 and 25.

Joining them are South Korean rapper Kid Milli, dance crew Team Bebe and Thai K-pop singer Sorn, who is signed under Singapore-based agency Wild Entertainment and has a home here.

Local acts performing at Waterbomb Singapore 2024 include pop-R&B singer Lullaboy, rapper Alyph and singer-songwriter Haven.

While early-bird tickets are sold out, standard tickets go on sale from May 10, and go for $198 for a one-day pass and $338 for both days on ticketing platform KKday. UOB will be offering a pre-sale for standard tickets on May 9.

