Bieber fans will be able to smoke 'Peaches' in new weed venture

Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with Palms Premium to launch cannabis-based products, the California-based company said on Monday (Oct 4).

The limited edition marijuana cigarettes, or joints, called Peaches Pre-Rolls are named after a song from Bieber's newest studio album and will be available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, the company said.

PHOTO: Twitter/yourbiebernews

An increasing number of celebrities including Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Rapper Jay-Z, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and singer Willie Nelson have partnered with or launched their own lines of cannabis products.

Palms Premium did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.

