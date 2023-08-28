BigBang's Taeyang, SF9, Kep1er and more: HallyuPopFest returns to Singapore in November

K-pop fans have probably been waiting for this one.

After four years, the popular K-pop extravaganza HallyuPopFest is back.

The last event was held in 2019 and though it returned in 2022, it was held in London and Sydney instead.

This year, the event will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 12, coinciding with Deepavali.

The event will be headlined by BigBang's Taeyang and the remaining acts include SF9, Kep1er, former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun-bi and DKZ.

This marks Kep1er's first performance in Singapore.

To answer the big question, when and where do you get the tickets?

Well, you might want to cut down on your expenses this week as the tickets go live on Ticketmaster's website at 10am this Wednesday (Aug 30). Ticket prices are not revealed yet.

Those with VIP tickets will be able to interact with the artistes up close through the red carpet event, as well as the Hi-Wave and photo-taking opportunities. It is unclear how these will take place.

The red carpet event will be livestreamed on meWATCH.

