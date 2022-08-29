BioShock movie lands at Netflix, Hunger Games' Francis Lawrence to direct

Netflix is adapting BioShock, a renowned video game franchise and helming the pic is Francis Lawrence.

Netflix first announced that the streamer is partnering with Take-Two Interactive and 2K to produce a BioShock film in February. Since then, the movie's director and writer have been one of the more sought-after jobs in the industry.

The studio and its partners have been aiming high on who would help guide the project, looking specifically for A-list directors and writers for the job and Lawrence does seem like the perfect fit.

Lawrence has successfully adapted popular IP into global hits, including the Hunger Games franchise and I Am Legend.

Lawrence is currently directing the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Michael Green is adapting the script for BioShock, whose famous works include Jungle Cruise, Logan, Blade Runner 2049 and Death on the Nile.

Set across multiple dystopian and visionary landscapes gone wrong, the BioShock video game series blends sci-fi and horror to pose unique existential and societal questions reshaping how game stories are told.

This is all amidst pulse-pounding action gameplay that rewards sharp shooting, clever planning and lethal improvisation.

The award-winning franchise was first introduced by 2K in 2007 and has sold more than 39 million copies worldwide across the original releases of titles including BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite, as well as multiple rereleases, remastered editions and bundled collections.

