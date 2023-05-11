Bird's eye view of Taipei: Yvonne Lim gives us a glimpse of her home

Home is where the heart is — but where exactly is Yvonne Lim's TV?

In an Instagram video post on Monday (May 8), Yvonne uploaded a short clip of her entering her home in Taipei, giving us a brief look at her spacious abode.

"Packed up and back to my babies. I never get tired of seeing the happiness on their faces when I am back," wrote the 46-year-old veteran actress, who had been in Singapore filming the dialect drama Whatever Will Be, Will Be.

"Alex, it's been tough for you! Mum is back, Yvonne's kitchen is going to be open for business once more."

While Yvonne's family — husband Alex Tien, 43, and children AJ, eight and Alexa, six — are certainly a highlight of the post, they've been in the public eye for quite some time now.

Her home, however, is something that hasn't been shown to such an extent before.

Stepping through the door, it's clear to see that Yvonne's home is very spacious.

Directly visible to the left of the doorway is the living room, complete with a high ceiling and couch that faces the expansive floor-to-ceiling windows for an unobstructed bird's eye view of Taipei, instead of a TV.

Oddly enough, her TV isn't anywhere to be found in the living room, which also has a piano set that Alexa was seen playing on in the video.

Instead, the TV is mounted to a wall in the kitchen, above an island that divides the kitchen from the dining area.

Because the living room, dining area and kitchen are all in one very spacious room, the TV is very much visible from the dining table, but not from the living room couch.

To the right of her entrance hallway is a long corridor flanked by a play area for her kids, the floor padded with a large blue foam playmat.

As the camera pans over the play area, a few toy vehicles are visible in the foreground, but this area might not just be a space for the kids — flushed against the furthest wall is a metal sink, as well as multiple bottles of what could be wine or champagne, lined up neatly beside it.

Where the magic happens?

Although there wasn't a clear view of the kitchen in the video Yvonne shared, we have seen the stunning products that emerge from that corner of her home.

Yvonne is an avid baker and has made multiple delicacies ranging from cute, rabbit-shaped pineapple balls during Chinese New Year to intricately designed cakes for her friends and family.

In January last year, she took the cake with her unbelievable creation for Alexa's birthday: a cake dressed in a layer of snow-white coating with beautiful purple butterflies, silver pearls and large gold orbs, topped with a crown studded with diamonds.

This year, she toned down on the glitz and glamour and chose to create something cuter: a pink hedgehog to appeal to Alexa's love for animals and furry creatures.

Although less stellar and more heartwarming, the cake still took an incredible amount of effort to make, "from morning till dawn the next day", Yvonne shared in an Instagram post on Jan 7.

"Perseverance paid off," Yvonne wrote. "Seeing her gasp and squeal in delight made everything worth it!"

