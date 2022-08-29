Birthday reunion: Former Hong Kong actress Anna Ueyama celebrates with retired icons Rosamund Kwan and Chingmy Yau

Former TVB actress Anna Ueyama celebrated her 58th birthday in style with a star-studded and nostalgic guest list.

In attendance were fellow retired stars Rosamund Kwan and Chingmy Yau, and veteran actors Alex Fong, Carina Lau and Cecilia Yip. Also at the party was Daffy Tong, former partner of singer Leslie Cheung until his death in 2003.

In an Instagram post on Friday (Aug 26), Anna shared that she "had a great night with good friends".

Rosamund, 59, is most well-known for her lead role as Thirteenth Aunt in the Once Upon a Time in China film series between 1991 and 1997. She announced her retirement from acting in 2007, and her last role was in 2006's Hands in the Hair.

Chingmy, 54, was one of the leading actresses of Hong Kong cinema in the 1980s and '90s. She is known for her roles in Category III (rated 18 and above) films, most notably 1992's Naked Killer. She retired from acting after her marriage to fashion mogul Sham Kar Wai.

In recent years, she has taken a back seat to her eldest daughter Ayla, who works as a model and recently denied rumours of a Korean showbiz debut.

Fans were also glad to get a look at some of their favourite celebrities who they have not seen in a while. Alex, 59, does not have social media while Daffy, 63, rarely posts recent photos of himself.

"Thank you for the new photo of Uncle Daffy," read a comment, while another said: "Alex is so handsome!"

