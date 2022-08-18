Throwback to 1994: Chew Chor Meng meets up with former co-star and ex-TVB actress Kitty Lai



They look so fresh-faced and young but, then again, the photo is from 1994.

Last night (Aug 17), local actor Chew Chor Meng shared on Instagram some photos taken with ex-TVB actress Kitty Lai in 1994 as well as recently.

They had been co-stars in the Mediacorp telemovie Challenge of Truth 28 years ago, with Kitty and Chor Meng playing lawyers Su Huilun and Lin Haoming respectively. Chor Meng even earned a Best Actor nomination at the 1995 Star Awards.

The two, together with local actress Aileen Tan, met up after all these years to have dinner at 888 Mookata Bistro, which is owned by Chor Meng and local host Dennis Chew.

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

“Today, under the arrangement of sister Aileen Tan, a few of us old friends finally had the opportunity to have a good time,” Chor Meng, 53, wrote, adding that he was “grateful”.

Aileen and Kitty, both 55, have been long-time friends, often posting pictures together. While they have never worked on a show together, they were introduced to each other by the late Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Law and both attended her funeral in 2012.

“Collaborating in 1994 until now; it’s rare for old friends to meet,” Aileen wrote in an Instagram post.

Aileen told Lianhe Zaobao in an interview: “We weren’t fated to work together, but we became good friends. Now she has left the entertainment industry and is a devout Christian.

“If it weren’t for the Covid-19 pandemic, Kitty would come to visit her old friends in Singapore every year.”

She also added on behalf of Kitty that the latter will not be accepting interview requests as she has been away from the entertainment industry for so long.

Kitty rose to stardom in the mid-1980s with her leading roles in TVB dramas like The New Heavenly Sword and Dragon Sabre and Two Most Honorable Knights, where she acted opposite Tony Leung.



PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

Kitty was considered one of TVB’s Five Beauties and lauded for being a ‘queen’ in ancient costumes due to her tendency to take on roles in period dramas.

She retired from acting in 2000 and focused on her faith, working for a Christian hospital ministry, and is now a housewife.

