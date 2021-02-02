Bittersweet: Tavia Yeung and Him Law's daughter starts crawling but they aren't there to see it

It's been a little over two years since veteran Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung has taken on an acting role, which is why fans were utterly delighted when it was announced last November that the 41-year-old is making an acting comeback.

The role, however, doesn't come without sacrifices.

She and her husband, Hong Kong actor Him Law — who is also starring in the same drama — are currently filming in mainland China, while their nine-month-old daughter Hera remains in Hong Kong under the care of family members.

As a result of the physical separation, the pair had to miss out on witnessing firsthand little Hera's important milestones.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Jan 27, Tavia shared a clip of Hera crawling — rather unsteadily and even rolling over at one point — towards a banana. While she had a little boost from a family member, she pretty much accomplished the feat on her own.

"My precious, we haven't seen you in a while," Tavia wrote in the caption. "Your parents are very happy seeing you improving bit by bit, seeing you working hard. You can do it!"

She added several encouraging words in the hashtags and praised Hera for her tenacity, even if it were just for one banana. Celebrity friends such as Singapore actor-host Ben Yeo and Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu also left praises in the comments.

Ben Yeo: Never give up! PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/ tavia_yeung

​

While technology has helped the couple stay connected and updated on Hera, the separation is still bittersweet.

Tavia added: "Miss you so much."

ALSO READ: Tavia Yeung and Him Law change their Chinese names 'for the betterment of the family'

rainercheung@asiaone.com