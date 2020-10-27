Tavia Yeung and Him Law change their Chinese names 'for the betterment of the family'

It didn't seem that long ago when Hong Kong celebrities Him Law and Tavia Yeung introduced their little girl Hera to the world. In the blink of an eye, she's now more than six months old!

But in terms of major life changes, the couple aren't stopping there.

In an Instagram post last night (Oct 26), Him wrote that he had another important announcement to share with everyone.

"In the blink of an eye, (Hera) is already half a year old. In this past year, we've experienced tons of changes. For the betterment of the family, we've decided to make this decision. On this day in the year 2020, we'd like to tell everyone…

"We've changed our names!"

Him, whose Chinese name was previously Law Chung-him, is now Law Chi-yik. Meanwhile Tavia is now Yeung Sin-yiu, instead of Yeung Yi.

"It's ok if you're not used to it," he added in his hashtags. "Slowly remember and slowly change."

While many of their friends and fans left supportive messages in the comments, immediately switching to use their new names, others commented that the names aren't as memorable and pleasant-sounding to the ear.

Hong Kong actress Linda Chung: Wishing you eternal blessings, good health and happiness! PHOTO: Screengrab/InstagramHong Kong actress Selena Lee: Hello Sin-yiu and Chi-yik. Support PHOTO: Screengrab/InstagramHong Kong actress Yoyo Chen: Hello Yiu Yiu, our names have the same intonation! PHOTO: Screengrab/InstagramI respect your decision, at the same time we also need a while to remember your new names. PHOTO: Screengrab/InstagramIt sounds bad and it's hard to remember. PHOTO: Screengrab/InstagramWhy... So not used to it. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Some fans also mentioned that it was rather difficult to dissociate Tavia with her previous name, considering how she literally made her name as Yeung Yi for the past 20 years.

Yeung Yi's name is widely known in mainland China as one of TVB's top female stars. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

But as they say, a rose by any other name smells just as sweet.

Singapore actor-host Ben Yeo: No matter what name you go by, you'll always be my HK no.1! Tavia Yeung: No matter what you call me, I know I'm no. 1! ​​PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

