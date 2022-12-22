Black Adam 2 will not be part of James Gunn's new DC Universe

Not only will Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam not be facing off against Henry Cavill's Superman in DC's future cinematic plans, but the Protector of Kahndaq also will not even be getting a sequel.

Dwayne Johnson revealed on Twitter that he spoke to James Gunn, and concluded that "Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling" as Gunn continues to shape a brand new DC Universe.

The strangely optimistic tweet continues: "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilised in future DC multiverse chapters."

It's hard to say what this entails, exactly. Perhaps Johnson will return as the hero in a follow-up to DC League of Super-Pets, or he might show up in the Harley Quinn television series which is confirmed as its own standalone universe.

Originally, Black Adam producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia were hopeful to tell more stories about the titular anti-hero and the Justice Society. A post-credit scene even teased a showdown between Johnson's Black Adam and Cavill's Superman.

Now, it's unclear if the Justice Society will meet a similar fate in the new DC Universe. But this is likely not the last we've seen of cuts to the fading DC Extended Universe as we learn to embrace Gunn and Peter Safran's new direction for the future of DC films.

