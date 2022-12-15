Henry Cavill not returning as Superman under James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios

It's out with the favourites and in with whoever director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have in mind for their upcoming Superman film under DC Studios, which they're co-presidents of.

In an Instagram post today (Dec 15), Henry Cavill announced that he will not be returning as Superman after all despite the joyous reveal in October that he will be suiting up for the role again.

The hunky British actor even made a cameo at the end of Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson also confirming that the antihero will face off against the Man of Steel.

Henry, 39, wrote: "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but it's life.

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

James, 56, shared the unfortunate news on Twitter and provided a little more details on the Superman film he has in mind, which he is writing but the director has yet to be decided upon. He said that the film will "will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill".

He added: "But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Among the reveals on the thread was the fact that he would like Ben Affleck to direct a project (which the actor-director is also keen on) but they "have to find the right project".

Needless to say, fans are disappointed as many agree that Henry Cavill was the right fit as Superman and were eagerly awaiting his return after his cameo and announcement. This, coupled with that fact that Wonder Woman 3 might no longer be moving forward under the new slate (as hinted at by Patty Jenkins), is looking to be a huge blow to the fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

After all, Wonder Woman, despite it's polarising sequel, has been considered to be one of the strongest film franchises under the DCEU.

It remains to be seen whether Gal Gadot is still attached to the role and how Wonder Woman factor into the slate of films under James and Peter's DC Studios.

For now, though, as Henry said: "We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around... My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will."

