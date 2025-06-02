Parts of Hougang hit by power outage; SP Group apologises

A power outage struck parts of Hougang at around 11.15am on Monday (June 2), leaving many without electricity and roads without traffic lights.

Reddit user Potatetoe_tractor noticed the lights going out and asked online: "Anyone outside of Hougang and Sengkang seeing power failures? Even the traffic lights are dead.

"This is going to be a hot and stuffy afternoon," they added.

On Facebook, user August Gan was eating at a food court at Hougang RiverCourt mall when the electricity went out.

"Come here to eat for the aircon but blackout... so hot now," he complained.

On the ground, an AsiaOne reporter confirmed that the power has been restored in parts of Hougang.

Speaking with AsiaOne, Hougang RiverCourt Koufu food court Wok Delight staff said they had to refund money to customers when the outage happened.

"We couldn't cook anything so we had to refund customers that just ordered their food," they said.

The staff added that the outage affected the stall for about 20 minutes, while the gas was out for 10 minutes.

Some staff members at Japan Home in Hougang Rivercourt told AsiaOne that the outage affected the shop for almost 30 mins, with one saying that she had to write down the orders.

The employee, who declined to give her name, added that management did not provide any explanation for the outage.

The management of Hougang RiverCourt declined to comment when approached by AsiaOne.

SP Group investigating

Power was gradually returned to portions of the affected region soon after, with Hougang fully online by 11.30am.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, SP Group confirmed that electricity supply to parts of Hougang was disrupted and officers were immediately deployed to affected areas.

"Our priority is to restore supply safely and as quickly as possible," the electricity company said.

They explained that those in commercial or industrial buildings may need to reset their internal electrical network, which could require support from their appointed licensed electrical worker.

"We are investigating the cause of the incident," SP Group stated. "We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience."

AsiaOne has reached out to the Energy Market Authority for more information.

