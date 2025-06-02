81-year-old found dead in Bukit Merah flat after neighbour notices foul smell

An elderly man was found dead in his HDB unit after a neighbour reported a persistent foul smell emanating from his unit.

The police received a call for assistance at around 11.10am at Block 117 Bukit Merah View on Saturday (May 31).

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police said that an 81-year-old male was found motionless and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Elderly man last seen weeks ago

The deceased lived alone and had been living there for over 14 years, according to his 68-year-old neighbour surnamed Zhuo (transliterated) who spoke to Shin Min Daily News.

Zhuo said that he noticed a foul smell three days prior to making a police report on Saturday, adding that he had not seen his elderly neighbour in a few weeks.

The deceased's roommate sprayed insecticide in attempt to mask the odour, but to no avail.

Zhuo reportedly had difficulties sleeping due to the stench, and eventually made a police report when the smell worsened.

The deceased seemed to be in good health and would buy food downstairs daily, another resident living on the same floor told Shin Min.

She had also noticed a foul smell recently, but dismissed it thinking that it was the smell of garbage that sometimes plagued the estate.

No foul play suspected

According to the police, no foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

