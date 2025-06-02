Daily roundup: Chan Chun Sing says taking sides without context 'breeds irrelevance' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Taking sides, without context, 'breeds irrelevance': Chan Chun Sing on global order and security

In a fragmenting global security and economic order, taking sides blindly can make a country irrelevant, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) on Sunday (June 1).

Minister Chan was speaking at the sixth and final plenary of the 22nd SLD on the topic of enhancing security co-operation for a stable Asia-Pacific alongside Papua New Guinea Defence Minister Billy Joseph and Sweden Defence Minister Pål Jonson... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong celebrity couple Benjamin Yuen and Bowie Cheung expecting second baby

Hong Kong actress Bowie Chung announced on Instagram yesterday (June 1) that she and her actor husband Benjamin Yuen are expecting a second baby.

The 33-year-old posed with a strip of ultrasound scans while carrying their first child Yau Hei, who turns two this year. The post's caption wrote: "Yuen Yau Hei has a small belly. Mommy has a big belly... » READ MORE

3. Miss World 2025 sees first winner from Thailand - meet the political science student who champions breast cancer awareness

The title of Miss World 2025 went to Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri after the grand finale held in Hyderabad, India on Saturday (May 31).

Taking over the crown from last year's winner Krystyna Pyszkova of Czechia, Opal is the 72nd Miss World and the first winner from Thailand in the history of the pageant, according to the organisation... » READ MORE

4. 81-year-old found dead in Bukit Merah flat after neighbour notices foul smell

An elderly man was found dead in his HDB unit after a neighbour reported a persistent foul smell emanating from his unit.

The police received a call for assistance at around 11.10am at Block 117 Bukit Merah View on Saturday (May 31)... » READ MORE

